I promise I'm not complaining about the weather. It's glorious. After a May full of storms, rain and frankly depressing temperatures, the very feel of sunshine on my skin is enough to make me weep tears of joy. But after a year spent with no plans, never really thinking about what to wear, here we all are faced with the return of our social lives as well as a heatwave. And while those lovely floaty dresses feel great at home (or indeed on holiday, if we get there), they feel a bit out of place if you either live in a city or are just popping to your local to meet friends.