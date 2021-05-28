GA-ASI to Provide Mid-Life Update to Italian Air Force MQ-9 RPA
The Italian Air Force has partnered with the U.S. Government and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to provide a mid-life update to its fleet of MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) and Ground Control Stations (GCS) as part of a Foreign Military Sales agreement. The Italian Air Force’s Mid-Life Modernization (MLM) Program will include updates to the MQ-9s which will improve them from Block 1 to Block 5 configuration.uasweekly.com