Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

GA-ASI to Provide Mid-Life Update to Italian Air Force MQ-9 RPA

uasweekly.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Italian Air Force has partnered with the U.S. Government and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to provide a mid-life update to its fleet of MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) and Ground Control Stations (GCS) as part of a Foreign Military Sales agreement. The Italian Air Force’s Mid-Life Modernization (MLM) Program will include updates to the MQ-9s which will improve them from Block 1 to Block 5 configuration.

uasweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Air Force#Rpa#Asi#Provide Mid Life Update#The U S Government And#Rpa#Ground Control Stations#The Italian Air Force#Mid Life Modernization#Block 1#Raytheon Electro Optical#Isr#Nato#Ga Asi European Regional#Itaf#Lynx#Www Ga Asi Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseThe Aviationist

Two Russian Tu-160s And Four Flankers Intercepted By Italian F-35s, Danish F-16s and Swedish Gripens Over The Baltic

Two Russian Tu-160s, two Su-27s and two Su-35s were escorted at various stages by NATO and Swedish fighters in the Baltic region. Two Russian Tu-160 (NATO reporting name “Blackjack”) bombers carried out an 8-hour mission over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea on Jun. 15, 2021. Interestingly, the two “White Swan” missile-carrier bombers were escorted by two Su-35S aircraft of the Aerospace Force and two Su-27 fighters of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation during their trip.
Aerospace & Defensejqpublicblog.com

Lockheed says global demand for the F-35 is still strong despite US Air Force not being sure about buying plans

As the US Air Force’s promise to buy 1,783 F-35A Lightning IIs goes from “guaranteed” to “maybe,” the folks at Lockheed-Martin aren’t terribly worried. Despite the potential of losing a considerable order of aircraft specific to the United States Air Force, the aerospace-defense giant is confident that the international demand for the jet will grow.
Eglin Air Force Base, FLNW Florida Daily News

After 'years of work,' Eglin Air Force Base is getting a second F-35A squadron

EGLIN AFB — A second squadron of F-35A fighter jets is coming to Eglin Air Force Base, according to a Monday announcement from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. While details were scarce, that news was confirmed Tuesday by public affairs personnel from the 33rd Fighter Wing, the Eglin-headquartered wing to which the new squadron will be assigned, and the 96th Test Wing, the base's host unit.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Science

DARPA’s Gremlin drones could be reloaded while airborne

A plane is limited by what it can carry, and how far it can carry it. This is especially true of small aircraft. DARPA’s Gremlins program is one answer to this challenge: by launching small drones from airborne carriers, swarms can piggyback on the range of their flying transports. In an upcoming series of tests, announced by an Air Force general last week and set to take place around October or November, the drones will be launched and then re-armed in flight. Or at least that’s the goal.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Army’s Plans For New High-Flying Intelligence Aircraft Are Taking Shape

The Army has an ambitious scheme for a new surveillance aircraft to pick out ground targets at extended ranges. The U.S. Army has begun the next phase of its High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System, or HADES, which is intended to provide the mission payload for the service’s next-generation airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) system. The two contractors now bidding for part of the HADES requirement are L3Harris and Raytheon, with the long-term aim being to integrate one of their payloads on a new fixed-wing surveillance platform, for which a variety of options are under consideration. These fall into three fairly distinct categories: an airliner-sized adapted maritime patrol aircraft, one of a number of business jets, and a high-flying drone.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

A New Space Force Satellite Just Took Off for Space—From a Plane

The U.S. Space Force launched a new "space domain awareness" satellite on Sunday from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base. Northrop Grumman's Pegasus XL rocket launched the satellite into space, while an old L-1011 airliner launched the rocket, itself. This endeavor is part of the Space Force's efforts to quickly generate...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Audacy

Textron gets 12.5 million dollar contract through the Air Force

Textron Aviation has won a 12.5 million dollar contract through the Air Force. The work they do will support the sale of T6 Aircraft to Tunisia. Work on the contract is expected to run through October 2022. The Air Force is going to sell eight of the aircraft to Tunisia. The global T6 Fleet is nearly one thousand aircraft, all of them built by the Textron division in Wichita.
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

The Air & Space Brief: F-35 production, post-COVID; Air Force One, late; Over the Horizon, explained...

Hello and welcome to Defense One’s Air Force and Space Force newsletter, a weekly look at the events and headlines shaping military aviation and aerospace policy. Lockheed Martin says it’s returning to “more of a normal operation” after a year of COVID-19-induced delays and closure on its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter line, the company’s vice president told Defense One. The company plans to deliver between 135 and 139 of the jets in 2021.
Aerospace & DefenseSanta Maria Times

'Tactical' satellite launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in quick response demonstration

A satellite was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sunday in a demonstration of the installation's ability to send small, tactical payloads into space. Launch of the "Space Safari" satellite, dubbed the TacRL-2 mission, occurred shortly after 1 a.m. and was carried into space on a Pegasus XL rocket, according to Col. Robert Long, commander of Space Launch Delta 30 and launch decision authority.
Aerospace & DefenseMilitarySpot

Air Force Adds Maintenance Duty Uniform and Tactical OCP Caps

The career fields authorized to wear the MDU are: 2A, 2F, 2G, 2M, 2P, 2S, 2T, 2W, 3E, 3D, 1P. “The MDU idea was presented to the 101st uniform board in November 2020 as a way to help increase readiness and timeliness from the work center to the flight line,” said Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass. “We are hoping this change will instill a sense of culture and inclusivity for our maintainers who work to keep the mission going 24/7.”
Aerospace & Defenseairforce-technology.com

USAF finalises Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Test EA/OEA

The US Air Force (USAF) has finalised the environmental assessment/overseas environmental assessment (EA/OEA) for the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) test programme. The service has also signed the ‘Mitigated Finding of No Significant Impact’. According to the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC), the GBSD programme is the replacement for the...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Official: Nellis Air Force Base is a crown jewel

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Air Force Brigadier General Michael Drowley speaks proudly about Nellis Air Force Base and what it means for the Las Vegas community. He says his relationship with Las Vegas dates back almost two decades, first in 2002 as a student at the Nellis Weapons School, then as a Weapons School instruction from 2004 to 2007, before eventually the Commandant, and now as commander of the 57th wing.