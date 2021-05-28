Cancel
XAG Sets Out Roadmap in Ukraine to Create Autonomous Farms with Drones

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in Ukraine, agricultural drones developed by leading global robotics & AI company XAG recorded the highest level of spray drone performance. As Ukraine becomes the second largest grain exporter, XAG has actively introduced drone and ground robots into this emerging agricultural superpower, which helps smooth its transition to autonomous farming.

