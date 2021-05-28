Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Almanac - Friday 5/28/21

By KALW
kalw.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article217 days remain until the end of the year. and the sun sets at 8:24:20 pm. We will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 1:07:34 pm. The only high tide at 2:16 pm. and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will...

www.kalw.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Colbie Caillat
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Betty Shabazz
Person
Mathias Rust
Person
Patch Adams
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
Person
Jerry Douglas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Greek#The Sierra Club#Computable Numbers#Amnesty International#West German#Czech#American#English#D#Irish#Canadian#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
Country
Azerbaijan
News Break
Science
Related
EntertainmentArtsJournal

Almanac: Joseph Conrad on loneliness

“Who knows what true loneliness is—not the conventional word, but the naked terror? To the lonely themselves it wears a mask. The most miserable outcast hugs some memory or some illusion.”. Joseph Conrad, Under Western Eyes.
Philadelphia, PAbee-news.com

Moments in Time – June 23, 2021

On July 8, 1776, a 2,000-pound copper-and-tin bell now known as the “Liberty Bell” rings out from the tower of the Pennsylvania State House (now Independence Hall) in Philadelphia, summoning citizens to the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence. In the fall of 1777, the bell was hidden in Allentown to save it from being melted down by the British and used to make cannons.
Musicvermilioncountyfirst.com

55 Years Ago Tonight: The Beatles Kick Off Their Final Tour

It was 55 years ago tonight (June 24th, 1966), that the Beatles kicked off their final tour in Munich, West Germany. The tour, which saw the group performing in Germany, Japan, the Philippines, and North America, was plagued with controversy. In the Philippines, the Beatles, who had politely declined an invitation to attend a banquet with then-President Ferdinand Marcos, were virtually run out of the country for what the Filipinos believed to be a snub towards the first family.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

6/25/21 OT: The One On Friday

The name Friday comes from the Old English Frīġedæġ, meaning the "day of Frige", a result of an old convention associating the Germanic goddess Frigg with the Roman goddess Venus, with whom the day is associated in many different cultures. The same holds for Frīatag in Old High German, Freitag in Modern German, and vrijdag in Dutch.
Astronomycreators.com

Full Fire Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Protect the activities you love so you can keep on loving them. Helpful tactics: Be selective in choosing your activity partners, and spend only the amount of money you can afford. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's only human to assume that others have a similar interior...
kalw.org

‘Hold These Truths’ @ SF Playhouse - Re-opening a Theater post-Corona - ‘Jump Darling’ @ Frameline45 - Peter Robinson

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts - still in Times of Corona - guest host JoAnn Mar will be talking about the SF Playhouse production of Hold These Truths, not only with stage director Jeffrey Lo and actor Jomar Tagatac about the play itself, but also with theater director Susi Damilano, about what it takes to reopen a theater after the pandemic. Also, a conversation with Phil Connell, director of the movie Jump, Darling, part of Frameline45 — the world’s largest LGBTQ+ film festival, currently at venues in San Francisco, and streaming online. Plus, Peter Robinson in conversation with Stanford professor Joshua Landy on the topic of ‘Thinking about Thinking’.
MoviesMartha's Vineyard Times

Music festival comes to M.V. Film Center and online

From “Long Strange Trip” to “Summer of Soul,” the M.V. Film Center launches the popular Filmmusic Festival this weekend. Seven films will play. One of the first, playing on Thursday, June 24, is “Long Strange Trip,” a series featuring the Grateful Dead and playing in the Film Center. Directed by Amir Bar-Lev, the first episode of this series narrates the beginnings of the legendary band. It started as the Warlocks with Jerry Garcia as the band’s inspiration and leader. The series describes how Garcia was influenced as a child by “Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein,” goes on to describe how Jack Kerouac became Garcia’s hero; and then his hookup with Ken Kesey. LSD became an important part of the band’s performance ethos. Its experiments with psychedelics became a way to get away from “all of that safeness,” according to one band member. “By confronting death you learn how to live” was their credo.
EntertainmentSalamanca Press

On This Day: 24 June 1999 and 2004

In 1999, Eric Clapton auctioned off more than 100 of his guitars for his Crossroads Centre charity. (June 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/cfeb17a385f0421c8cd8b8dac85a7553.
Visual Artpromptinspiration.com

Literary – June 24

Pablo Picasso was first exhibited in Paris by art dealer Ambroise Vollard on this day in 1901. This painting is among Picasso’s creations that year:. Writing prompt: Describe from your protagonist’s point of view what this painting shows, and then do the same from your antagonist’s POV. This site uses...
Musicforeveraltoona.com

The Beatles 6/24/21

It was 55 years ago tonight (June 24th, 1966), that the Beatles kicked off their final tour in Munich, West Germany. The tour, which saw the group performing in Germany, Japan, the Philippines, and North America, was plagued with controversy. In the Philippines, the Beatles, who had politely declined an invitation to attend a banquet with then-President Ferdinand Marcos, were virtually run out of the country for what the Filipinos believed to be a snub towards the first family.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Broadway stages finally set to sing

Broadway is opening up. So, now, me, too, I am opening up. I am telling you that no guests will be allowed backstage. Nobody — unless they’re part of the performance. No pals, no anybody. Tony winner “Hadestown,” early reopener, starts Sept. 2. It will require no rejiggering of roles...
Detroit, MIcreativeloafing.com

Keith Washington

Keith Washingtonis an American R&B vocalist, songwriter, actor, and producer born in. Detroit, Michigan. He started singing at the age of six, opening up for artists such as: Brenda. Russell and many others that grace the stage at the club Twenty Grand. Years later,. Washington started touring with the legendary...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

‘Twilight Man’

Arriving just in time for the rumored opening of Bellosguardo to the public, Liz Brown’s Twilight Man: Love and Ruin in the Shadows of Hollywood and the Clark Empire reveals another interesting aspect of the Clark family story. William Andrews Clark Jr., son of the “copper king” Senator William A. Clark, was an early 20th-century philanthropist of more than usual foresight and vision. It’s largely thanks to the good taste and generosity of this Clark that we have the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Hollywood Bowl, and an extraordinary collection of rare books and manuscripts pertaining to Oscar Wilde. Clark was gay, and openly so, at least for that time, and Twilight Man is the story of Harrison Post, his lover and partner. When Clark died young, Post inherited a substantial fortune as well as a world of trouble, much of it of his own making. Liz Brown’s unstinting research and marvelous writing make this the most thoughtful and enlightening book yet about the Clark empire.
Wichita, KSkmuw.org

Marginalia: Emma Brodie On 'Songs In Ursa Major'

When writing her novel, Songs in Ursa Major, Emma Brodie was inspired when she learned about the relationship between Joni Mitchell and James Taylor. Her characters—Jane and Jesse—are loosely based on singer/songwriters, as is the time, place, and overall vibe. But Brodie presents Songs in Ursa Major with an original voice as it explores addiction, mental illness, misogyny, and the music industry.
Scienceeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Arts, sport and science stars to lead Royal Albert Hall 150th birthday concert

Michael Sheen, Melanie C and Nicola Adams among the famous names announced for the Royal Albert Hall’s 150th birthday concert. The special performance, titled A Circle Of Sound, will fall on July 19 and feature the famous London venue’s first full-capacity audience since March 2020. James Bond and Sherlock composer...
Sportshistoryhit.com

Royal Albert Hall

Built in 1871, the Royal Albert Hall has been one of London’s most popular entertainment venues for nearly 150 years. The Grade I listed building survived two world wars, looking almost the same today as it did during Queen Victoria’s reign. History of the Royal Albert Hall. Originally called the...
Musicaudacy.com

1975 Saturday Morning Flashback

Frank E. Lee takes us back to the year John Lennon showed his Rock 'N Roll Roots, Pink Floyd shone a light on a former founding member and One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest...it's 1975 on Saturday Morning Flashback this week, brought to you by The Backyard BBQ Store and Four Winds Casino.
Theater & Dancethereviewshub.com

Queen Mab – The Actors’ Church, London

Fairies, in various guises, have been deep rooted in British folklore since forever. Our modern view, however, has been largely shaped by Shakespeare and, to a lesser extent, JM Barrie. Both source materials are plundered by Danielle Pearson for Queen Mab, the first play to be featured in Iris Theatre’s...