Top Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch

Why Are Investors Eyeing These Semiconductor Stocks Right Now?. Semiconductor stocks performed extremely well last year in the stock market, and analysts are expecting more great things in the space in 2021. And the reason is quite simple. While it’s no secret that semiconductor chips are in demand right now, not every stock in the industry is trending up. This is largely due to the chip shortage and chip manufacturing companies’ unable to keep up with its demand. The world we live in today revolves around the semiconductor industry. This ranges from our smart devices and home appliances to modes of transportation we utilize daily. So it should not come as a surprise that demand for chips is at an all-time high.