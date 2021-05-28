Cancel
Xiaomi and Oppo tipped to launch foldable Samsung Galaxy Z rivals next quarter

By Joshua Swingle
Phone Arena
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are only a couple of months away and rumor has it that Samsung recently set a big sales target. But a new report reveals that they could face some very tough competition. Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo could all launch foldables...

www.phonearena.com
