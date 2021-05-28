Xiaomi and Oppo tipped to launch foldable Samsung Galaxy Z rivals next quarter

The tipster doesn't say transmittance is 40% better than existing. What the sentence mean... Exactly. Also, I am curious as to what is the light transmission of other under display cameras. I would guess that smartphone camera makers would therefore need to ensure as high an f-stop as possible to compensate for the enormous light loss. Plus Computational Photography algorithms would have to be tweaked to produce less hazy pics, and OIS should need help with detail loss due to the pixels in the screen that blur part of the detail. The DJI Mavic 2 Zoom does a great job with its 48MP Super-Resolution Photos, and it's high res photos are way more detailed in the regular 12MP ones. Smartphone OIS modules also need better control over stabilizing movements to be able to produce much higher resolution photos, especially during daylight, and especially on mini tripods. These could compensate for the need for having higher resolution than 12MP on smartphones.