A tube of paint and a canvas helped one woman find balance with bipolar disorder

After years of searching for how to help people to become the best version of themselves, finally I have the answers. And it's both easier and harder than you may think. I was raised by a family who both encouraged and chastised me into doing better, being better, trying harder, reaching higher. I was quite literally programmed by my parents to continually upgrade my software. I dont know if they would agree with this assessment, but this has been the most engrained lesson that I have carried with me.