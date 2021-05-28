The Portal Sunset To A Busy Season – Old Silver Before Memorial Day Weekend
NORTH FALMOUTH – Thursday evening’s sunset at Old Silver Beach felt like moving through a portal into a new season on Cape Cod. The sun has set on “getting ready.”. This final sunset before the season was wonderful, the kind of thing that seems to attract people from all over the country… and someday, the world again… to Cape Cod. The sunset was peaceful, and easy. There were no long lines. No one was angry. It was socially distanced and extremely safe.capecodwave.com