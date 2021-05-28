Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falmouth, MA

The Portal Sunset To A Busy Season – Old Silver Before Memorial Day Weekend

By Brian Tarcy
capecodwave.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH FALMOUTH – Thursday evening’s sunset at Old Silver Beach felt like moving through a portal into a new season on Cape Cod. The sun has set on “getting ready.”. This final sunset before the season was wonderful, the kind of thing that seems to attract people from all over the country… and someday, the world again… to Cape Cod. The sunset was peaceful, and easy. There were no long lines. No one was angry. It was socially distanced and extremely safe.

capecodwave.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Falmouth, MA
Lifestyle
City
North Falmouth, MA
City
Falmouth, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Sunsets#Memorial Day Weekend#All Summer Long#Longform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
Related
Nantucket, MAnshoremag.com

Experience Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard With Hy-Line Cruises

Hy-Line Cruises is a family owned and operated ferry company on Cape Cod that has been around long enough to know what you want when you’re on vacation. How do travelers describe the Hy-Line experience? Convenient, reliable, enjoyable, effortless, and stress-free. Hy-Line takes pride in the service they offer to the hundreds of thousands of travelers they carry each year on their ferries, sightseeing cruises, and fishing trips. Whether you want to get away and spend some time on the islands, or you are looking for a fun way to spend a few hours on the water while you’re on the Cape, Hy-Line Cruises has everyone covered.
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? "You betcha" seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Sandwich, MAcapenews.net

Sham Rods 2021 Season Set

The Sam Rods Car Club will resume nightly cruise ins June 1 at a new location, Canterbury Plaza, 331 Cotuit Rd, Sandwich. The cruise will start at 5 PM every Tuesday night through September 28 weather permitting and run to about 7:30 PM, sunlight permitting. The fundraising efforts will go...