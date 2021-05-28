Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Why You Should Skip IHOP's Steakburgers

By Ashley Steinberg
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"They say if you've had juicy steak burgers, you'll never go back to a regular burger." Who are they? Well, at the very least, "they" applies to the connoisseurs at My Chicago Steak. They describe a steak burger, aka a steakhouse burger, as a mix of an all-beef burger and steak. The "burger" comes together using a ground steak patty, usually with the option to choose a specific cut, instead of ground beef, and providing a better quality meat with flavors that truly shine, and even some health benefits like lower fat and leaner meat.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihop#Burgers#Fast Food#White Cheddar#Food Drink#Ihop#American#Washington Post#Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsmashed.com

KFC Australia's Newest Menu Items Have This Boozy Ingredient

There is something about enjoying an ice cold beer with a nice, warm plate of fried chicken that just makes sense. The pair just seems to go well together, with the cool, refreshing beverage perfectly complementing the satisfying comfort food. And now, KFC Australia has decided to make the most of this perfect pair with the launch of its new craft beer burger and beer marinated chicken tenders.
Food & DrinksCNN

Why you should actually break for lunch

(CNN) — If you've been trying to eat healthfully, you've probably heard about the benefits of eating breakfast. But you might be wondering whether it's also important to pause for a midday lunch break -- even with a very busy schedule. "Carving out time for a satiating, balanced lunch can...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Here's Why You Should Repurpose Chicken Fat Before Tossing It

Are you familiar with "schmaltz"? Unless you have an affinity for specialty foods or you're familiar with Jewish cuisine, probably not. Schmaltz is rendered chicken fat — and it's pretty amazing (so much so that it earned an admirable ranking on our list of best chicken parts). You can use it a variety of ways, really any way you'd use any other fat — for frying, as an addition to baked goods, or as a replacement for some of the oil/fats in homemade salad dressings or mayonnaise. Some even like to simply spread it on a piece of toast.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Use Tempeh For Meatless Meatballs

When it comes to comfort food, we can think of a few dishes that bring us that warm feeling of satisfaction and wellbeing: Burgers and fries, pizza, and chicken noodle soup. Another one we'd add to the list? Spaghetti and meatballs. Who among us doesn't have fond memories of our mom or dad boiling up some pasta, depositing some juicy meatballs on top, and ladling the bowl with some steaming red sauce?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason You Can't Order Sprouts From Jimmy John's Anymore

Jimmy John's is not bashful when it comes to sharing their enthusiasm for a vast line of sandwich offerings. The brand's website hails themselves as serving "the sandwich of sandwiches" and touts their use of fresh vegetables. "We don't hate salads, we just feel bad for them," they note. The chain also points out that they hand-slice fresh provolone cheese and meats in-house every day, as they say, "because packaged pre-sliced meats doesn't have the same ring to it." And don't forget about the fresh bread.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Nutella Pancake Hack Will Revolutionize Breakfast

There is no doubt that Nutella ranks pretty high on the list of the greatest gifts to mankind. Adding a dollop of Nutella can make the best desserts taste one hundred times better and turn boring breakfasts into sweet and indulgent treats. Or, you could simply eat Nutella the good ol' fashioned way — by dunking a spoon in a jar of the delectable, chocolatey hazelnut spread and eating it plain.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Arby's Horsey Sauce Recipe

There's a lot to love about Arby's, from the Creamy Mediterranean Chicken Wrap to a Roast Turkey Slider to Mozzarella Sticks. But let's be honest: At the end of the day, most folks come to Arby's for two things, and those are the Classic Roast Beef Sandwich and the Arby's Horsey Sauce, a delectable condiment/dip that has just the right amount of zest and kick to make just about anything you eat a genuine treat. And yes, especially the aforementioned Classic Roast Beef Sandwich.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason You Should Never Freeze Raw Zucchini

If you've ever grown zucchini or have a friend or family member who is a gardener, then you likely know that this plant signifies abundance when it comes time to harvest. You may have had someone give you gifts of zucchini because they had so many of them and couldn't keep up with making more zucchini-centered recipes.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Copycat McDonald's Sweet Tea Recipe

When most people think of great items on McDonald's menu, solid food usually comes to mind. The Big Mac and French fries are two of the most popular sellers at the fast-food giant, but they also happen to have a lot of great drinks as well. Sweet tea is one of the top menu items that isn't soda, but it's still got that little extra bit of sweetness to curb any sugar cravings.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

You Should Be Marinating Your Eggs In Soy Sauce. Here's Why

Have you ever eaten a bowl of ramen and wondered what that brown-colored egg, sliced in half and sitting on top of the noodles yolk side up, was? That egg is a Japanese-style soy sauce egg called shoyu tamago (via The Spruce Eats). Soy sauce eggs are made by soft- or hard-boiling eggs till you get a jammy yolk that is both soft and runny but set at the same time. Soft-boiled eggs are then peeled and soaked in a marinade of soy sauce.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Fritos Restaurant You Never Knew Existed

As a company, Fritos has a long, rich history of which it can be proud. Per the brand's website, its story began in 1932, when a man named Charles Elmer Doolin chanced upon a brand of corn chips that he really liked. The entrepreneur bought the rights to the recipe and came up with crunchy Fritos corn chips, perfecting them in his home with his mother's help (via Mental Floss).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

You Should Never Mix Kiwi And Dairy. Here's Why

It's hard to forget that iconic scene from "Friends" where Monica decides to make a kiwi lime pie instead of a key lime pie, and it results in a trip to the emergency room. While the episode explained that Ross was allergic, it turns out making a kiwi lime pie wouldn't be a good idea any way. According to The Michelin Guide, dairy doesn't mix well with the fruit due to a certain enzyme inside of it. Considering the main ingredients of Monica's pie were kiwi and assumedly some combination of condensed milk, heavy cream, and whipped cream, it would've been a recipe for disaster in real life, regardless of allergies.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About Pizza Wars

Pizza makers love to hide the fact that pizza-making may not be as tricky as it seems. According to The Guardian, the process of making and baking a pizza takes way less effort than figuring out how to make the perfect loaf of bread, and only ranks slightly harder than boiling an egg. While making a pizza from scratch doesn't take a ton of effort, making a mouthwatering pie that can win over anyone proves a bit harder. Getting the ratio of sauce to cheese right, ensuring you have fresh ingredients on hand, and maintaining general flavor balance all contribute to the perfect slice. With this criteria in mind, one chef wants to prove she has what it takes to make the perfect pie in a brand new internet show.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

How Fajitas Became Popular In US Restaurants

First you hear it. Then you smell it. Finally you see it. By that point, you have already decided: you, too, are ordering the fajitas. It's hard to think of another dish on restaurant menus with the mesmerizing effect of fajitas, thanks to their unique sonic element. All it takes is one person ordering this dish, and then that sizzle passes through a restaurant's dining room, reminding every other diner how much they also want fajitas. The way fajitas' popularity boom plays out every night in restaurants across the United States is like a microcosm of how their overall rise to fame happened upon their invention.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

How Hardee's Once Tried To Compete With KFC

As fast food brands, Hardee's and Kentucky Fried Chicken are both heavyweights in the restaurant industry that have an impressive fan following. KFC began in 1930 in a small location in Corbin, Kentucky as a service station catered to famished travelers. It expanded impressively over the years and gained popularity, expanding to over 145 countries and serving delicious fried chicken to its customers.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Read This Before Using Coffee Creamer Again

Over 60 percent of American adults enjoy at least one cup of coffee per day, according to the National Coffee Association. And who can blame them? Not only does it deliver a much needed boost of energy, increase alertness, and help improve focus, it has also been shown to deliver a number of other health benefits. According to Healthline, drinking coffee has been linked to reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease, type 2 diabetes, liver disease, stroke, and even certain types of cancer. The beverage also contains essential nutrients and antioxidants, and it has even been shown to help burn fat by increasing the body's metabolic rate.
Recipes929nin.com

Recipe of the Day: Dairy-Free Mushroom ‘Steak’ Pizza

Everyone loves homemade pizza pie because it's an easy way to make a customizable, gourmet meal at home. There's really nothing better than indulging in a slice straight from the oven. So for today's recipe, you can have all of this and more with a dairy-free mushroom 'steak' pizza made with vegan blue cheese, fresh vegetables, and a plant-based steakhouse vinaigrette cooked in your own kitchen.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
EatThis

8 Best Food Freebies You Can Get For Being Vaccinated

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine won't just protect you from contracting coronavirus—it could also lead to delicious perks from some of America's biggest food and beverage brands. Fast-food chains and other food companies are looking to reward those who can present proof of vaccine with everything from free burgers and donuts to $50 off at several big-name restaurants.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The 1980s McDonald's Sandwich You Probably Forgot About

With the seemingly endless news of television and movie franchise reboots, the resurgence of popular 90s fashion trends, and the return of some of our most treasured childhood snacks, it's clear that nostalgia is one of the major themes of the 21st century, and we are not mad about it. Naturally, some major players in the restaurant industry are also getting in on the trend, like Pizza Hut, which has re-introduced its 1997 menu classic The Edge, while Burger King is toying with the idea of bringing back its iconic crown-shaped chicken nuggets. Of course, the most famous fast-food chain in the world, McDonald's, has followed suit as well, delighting fans by bringing back some classic menu items like the McRib and the Bacon McDouble, as well as the perfect drink to wash it all down with: Hi-C Orange.