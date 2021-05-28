Why You Should Skip IHOP's Steakburgers

Pizza makers love to hide the fact that pizza-making may not be as tricky as it seems. According to The Guardian, the process of making and baking a pizza takes way less effort than figuring out how to make the perfect loaf of bread, and only ranks slightly harder than boiling an egg. While making a pizza from scratch doesn't take a ton of effort, making a mouthwatering pie that can win over anyone proves a bit harder. Getting the ratio of sauce to cheese right, ensuring you have fresh ingredients on hand, and maintaining general flavor balance all contribute to the perfect slice. With this criteria in mind, one chef wants to prove she has what it takes to make the perfect pie in a brand new internet show.