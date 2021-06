This deal will undoubtedly make several LG fans happy. You can currently get your hands on one of the last smartphones from LG for just $280 at eBay. This device is the AT&T unlocked variant with 128GB storage in Aurora Silver. The same device is up for grabs at Amazon.com, but you will find it there for $320 with $20 savings. However, this device won’t work on CDMA networks, so just make sure it will work on your preferred network before deciding to pull the trigger on this phone.