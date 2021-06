A murder investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was killed in a reported shooting overnight. Police responded to the area of ​​California and Flora Street around 12:15 am Thursday after the gunshot was reported. According to release from Stockton police, when police arrived there, they found a man in his twenties shot outside. Police have not released any information about the suspect’s potential. Officers and health workers attempted to save the man’s life, but were declared dead on the scene. Stockton police are asking those who have the information to call the department’s emergency number 209-937-8377 or the investigation department (209-937-8323). Same time last year. No other information was provided. Get the latest information on KCRA 3.