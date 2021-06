Firmware is the skeleton of ROM, kinda tells ROM what to do, when to do, how to do. So, they refer to the firmware of the phone as ROM, because in theory you, as a normal user, can't alter the area where the firmware is (it's in the Read Only Memory). On older phone, this was true, it wasn't easy to alter a phone software without special equipment. In nowadays, the firmware is not stored in real ROM, it's stored in the internal flash memory of the phone, which is not Read Only, so you can flash another firmware. The 2 terms are interchangeable. In general, people refer to modified firmware's as ROMs.