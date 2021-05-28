Cancel
NIACC to offer Design Thinking Summer Academy in late June, early July

By Globe Gazette staff
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will offer its Design Thinking Summer Academy from June 28 to July 2. At Design Thinking Summer Academy, students can "learn the steps of the design thinking process and put it into practice," a release from NIACC said. Participants will get to see how engineers and designers come up with designs, identify real-world problems to solve and come up with potential solutions, test ideas with micro-experiments and use equipment to turn their ideas into reality.

www.communitynewspapergroup.com
