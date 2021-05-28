NIACC to offer Design Thinking Summer Academy in late June, early July

St. Johnsbury Academy Headmaster Sharon Howell recently announced a new summer initiative that will begin this year on the campus of St. Johnsbury Academy: the SJA Summer Educational Symposium. The Symposium, scheduled for July 25-28, will give educational leaders the opportunity to work with their peers to re-imagine the nature and quality of students’ learning and to bridge the distances that have opened between teacher and teacher, teacher and student, and student and student as they begin to move on from the pandemic.