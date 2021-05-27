Cancel
13 Years Ago: Darius Rucker Releases His Debut Country Single

By Annie Zaleski
On May 27, 2008, Darius Rucker made the jump into country music: Thirteen years ago today, he released his debut country single, "Don't Think I Don't Think About It." By that time, Rucker was a decorated musician who had already experienced multi-platinum success in the 1990s with the pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish. "Don't Think I Don't Think About It" was Rucker's first country single, but it wasn't his first solo single: Back in 2002, he released a solo album, Back to Then, that took inspiration from soul and R&B.

