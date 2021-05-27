13 Years Ago: Darius Rucker Releases His Debut Country Single

Fresh out of Nashville, Americana/Country artist Wolff & Co. release their debut single “Take Me Home” available on all digital and streaming outlets. Seeking an all-American, feel-good, classic Americana song to celebrate the Fourth of July? Wolff & Co. delivers a catchy new single that will remind you why we are so blessed to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave. This single redefines how modern music sounds and at the same time, is reminiscent of classic roots hits from past decades, similar to the Zac Brown Band.