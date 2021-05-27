Optimal control of centrifugal spreader
Achieving an evenly distributed fertilization spread pattern is a complex technical task. A corresponding control algorithm must account for the tractor movement, the settings of the spreader, the prescribed dosage as well as machine constraints. It dictates, in particular, the fertilization process needs be estimated ahead to achieve an optimized spread pattern. The presented work is concerned with the development of a predictive control scheme for optimized fertilizer application using modeling of the tractor moving on the field and the spread pattern in form of a crescent behind the tractor. In particular, the form of the spread pattern is modeled via four normal distributions, two for each side of the pattern. The control goal is to achieve a desired fertilizer distribution on the field. The study presents three algorithms for comparison: a one-step optimization and two approaches using model-predictive control, one with a simplified model of the spread pattern in the prediction horizon, and one with a comprehensive one model, respectively. The best results are obtained with model-predictive control using the comprehensive model.arxiv.org