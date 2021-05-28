Road Trips Have Drastically Changed But Some Things Stay The Same

We use the word "worst" lightly, because as any good coaster fanatic would tell you...there really are no bad roller coasters!. According to a recent survey, the number one thing that Americans are looking forward to this summer is taking a vacation and will spend an average of $1700 on vacations alone. Maybe you're taking one big family vacation or maybe you're looking to do a series of long weekends so you can go more places. If a series of short road trips are in order, Lagoon in Farmington, UT is a great choice! It's less than five hours away, packs in thrills on the rides, chills on the waterslides and a chance to grab some good Oktoberfest-esque grub at Lagoon's Biergarten.