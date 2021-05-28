Cancel
Real Estate

Council considers more affordable housing

By Stephen Hester
Block Island Times
 28 days ago

The Town Council met with the Block Island Housing Board on Tuesday, May 18, to examine a proposal by Jill Stern, representing High View Glen, Inc., and Joan Grossman. The proposal is to donate three lots off of Highview Lane to the town for affordable housing in exchange for an easement across the Thomas property, Plat 8, Lot 218. Stern, whose family has owned the property known as the Highview Glen Subdivision since the 1960’s, presented her case with an emphasis on the attractive features of the property for affordable housing, including location near the school, proximity to town, and access to town water and sewer. The property is divided into sixteen lots, but only seven are suitable for development, as the majority of the eight-acre parcel was designated wetland after the subdivision into lots had taken place, according to Stern.

