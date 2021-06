The eight-episode limited drama series, which brings the Atlanta star and A Teacher alum back to the FX fold, is "set in a near future where the U.S. criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence. It follows a group of FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 and are reunited following the death of a mutual friend," per Variety. "Spanning three decades and told across three interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices people make that ultimately define their lives and their legacy. Henry will play Tayo Miller, one of the most brilliant and unorthodox Agents ever to join the Bureau, a man who seeks not merely to make his mark on the institution but to remake it entirely. Mara will play Amy Poet, a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement and finds herself at the center of its most pivotal moment of transformation." The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story writer Tom Rob Smith will serve as showrunner.