Non-partisan elections committee to meet for first time next week
A first meeting has been scheduled for the committee tasked with looking into the potential positives and drawbacks to moving Hopkinsville to non-partisan city elections. A special-called meeting of the Non-Partisan Election Citizens Committee is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the War Memorial Building, with the agenda including items such as establishing procedural rules, setting a regular meeting schedule and naming objectives for the next meeting.whopam.com