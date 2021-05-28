Cancel
Hopkinsville, KY

Non-partisan elections committee to meet for first time next week

By Adam May
whopam.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA first meeting has been scheduled for the committee tasked with looking into the potential positives and drawbacks to moving Hopkinsville to non-partisan city elections. A special-called meeting of the Non-Partisan Election Citizens Committee is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the War Memorial Building, with the agenda including items such as establishing procedural rules, setting a regular meeting schedule and naming objectives for the next meeting.

