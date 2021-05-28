A tube of paint and a canvas helped one woman find balance with bipolar disorder

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here. The body’s ultimate goal is to find balance. As we age, that balance can sometimes be more difficult to find. If your body gets too hot, it can produce sweat to help cool you down. When your glucose levels get too high, the body releases a hormone known as insulin to help maintain blood sugar. If a virus or bacteria attempts to make you ill, your immune system and lymphatic system will kick in to help fight off the infection. These are all examples of homeostasis. You’ve likely heard of homeostasis and taken part in the drive for bodily stability, but do you know how it works?