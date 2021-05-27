Direct evidence of segregated oceanic crust trapped within the mantle transition zo

Cancel
Science

Direct evidence of segregated oceanic crust trapped within the mantle transition zone

EurekAlert
 22 days ago

Professor YAO Huajian's research group from the School of Earth and Space Sciences of the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), in cooperation with Dr. Piero Poli from Grenoble-Alpes University of France, combined the unique resolution reflected body waves (P410P and P660P) retrieved from ambient noise interferometry with mineral physics modeling, to shed new light on transition zone physics. Relevant work was published in Nature Communications.

#Oceanic Crust#Mantle Convection#Mantle Plume#Earth#Ustc#Nature Communications#P660p
