Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio Corn, Soybean, Wheat: Enterprise Budgets – Projected Returns for 2021

By Barry Ward, Ohio State University Ag Economist
agfax.com
 19 days ago

What a difference a year makes! The crop margin outlook for this year is decidedly different from where we were last year at this time. Factors affecting both supply and demand have driven commodity crop prices much higher over the last 12 months and the result is a positive margin outlook for 2021 commodity crops. In spite of higher fertilizer, fuel and insurance costs among others, there is a good profit outlook for 2021.

agfax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Wheat#Ohio Corn Soybean#Labor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

Ohio Wheat: Don’t Delay Harvest

Wheat harvest date could impact both grain yield and quality. Delaying wheat harvest puts the crop at risk for increased disease, lodging, sprouting, harvest loss, and grain contamination with mycotoxins. Even though head scab seems to be relatively low across the state this year, delaying wheat harvest could cause increased...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms on U.S. crop worries, wheat gains ground

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Wednesday, supported by concerns over potential yield losses from recent unfavourable weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest. Wheat rose for the first time in four session and soybeans edged higher. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of...
Agricultureillinoisnewsnow.com

68% of U.S. corn, 62% of soybeans good to excellent

Condition ratings for U.S. crops were pushed lower by recent hot, dry weather in the Midwest and Plains. The USDA says that as of Sunday, 68% of the U.S. corn crop is in good to excellent condition, down 4% on the week and 3% on the year, with 96% of the crop emerged, compared to the five-year average of 91%.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn steadies, soybeans slip again as Midwest weather watched

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures inched up on Wednesday, consolidating after two-week lows a day earlier, as investors weighed forecasts for welcome rain and milder temperatures in the Midwest against the risks of persisting dryness for crops.
Ohio Statejioforme.com

95% of Ohio soybeans are planted

The USDA said last week that Ohio continued to have the right conditions for crop progress. According to the latest crop progress and status reports, 72% of the state’s corn crops are in good to good condition. 94 percent of the crop has emerged. 95% of Ohio’s soybeans are planted...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Exports, demand eyed in WASDE report

In the first World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, ag economists found a few surprising numbers. “May is the first month that the USDA begins providing the WASDE, the forecast for the next marketing year for the crop that is currently being planted,” said Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crop economist and marketing specialist, during the latest NDSU Ag markets and Situation Outlook webinar series. “The market is watching two columns of numbers, the old crop and the new crop numbers.”
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Hot and dry Iowa starting to take toll on corn and soybeans

Higher than normal temperatures and lower then normal rainfall are starting to take a toll on Iowa crops, the state agriculture secretary reported Monday, as drought and unusually dry conditions cause rivers to dwindle. “Early planted crops are starting to show moisture stress, and the short-term forecast shows only minor...
Agricultureagfax.com

Estimating Total Crop Acres in the U.S.

The March 31st Prospective Plantings report from the USDA continues to reverberate through the grain markets. The report indicated that both corn and soybean planted acreage was much smaller than expected. This has prompted considerable discussion about the possibility of USDA corn and soybean planted acreage estimates increasing in future...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

The U.S., corn, soybean crop conditions worsen, USDA reports

U.S. corn and soybean crop conditions drop. Emergence of both crops remains ahead of five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 96% of the corn crop emerged, above a 91. CORN. On Monday, the U.S. corn condition rating was marked at 68%...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. lowers corn supply outlook, raises soybean view

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. corn supplies will fall to an eight-year low due to rising demand from the ethanol and export sectors, the government said on Thursday. But the soybean stockpile will be bigger than expected as high prices have cut into demand for soyoil and soymeal, reducing the amount processors will need to crush, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
Agriculture1430wcmy.com

Corn up, soybeans, wheat mixed, back to watching weather

Soybeans were mixed, adjusting old crop/new crop spreads. The USDA raised old and new crop U.S. ending stocks projections on lower old crop crush demand. Still, even with those increases, the supply is expected to remain historically tight the rest of this marketing year through next marketing year, which doesn’t wrap up on the end of August 2022. The trade is now focused on development weather and the 2021 planted area totals out on June 30th.
AgricultureNature.com

Maladaptation of U.S. corn and soybeans to a changing climate

We quantify long-run adaptation of U.S. corn and soybean yields to changes in temperature and precipitation over 1951–2017. Results show that although the two crops became more heat- and drought-tolerant, their productivity under normal temperature and precipitation conditions decreased. Over 1951–2017, heat- and drought-tolerance increased corn and soybean yields by 33% and 20%, whereas maladaptation to normal conditions reduced yields by 41% and 87%, respectively, with large spatial variations in effects. Changes in climate are projected to reduce average corn and soybean yields by 39–68% and 86–92%, respectively, by 2050 relative to 2013–2017 depending on the warming scenario. After incorporating estimated effects of climate-neutral technological advances, the net change in yield ranges from (−)13 to 62% for corn and (−)57 to (−)26% for soybeans in 2050 relative to 2013–2017. Our analysis uncovers the inherent trade-offs and limitations of existing approaches to crop adaptation.
Agricultureocj.com

Friendly corn, negative soybeans

Two things to watch with this report will be old corn ending stocks and old corn US exports. Brazil’s corn production is another key number to watch. Shortly after the report was released, new corn was up 4 cents, new soybeans down 7 cents, and wheat down 3 cents. Just before the report release, new corn was up 7 cents, new soybeans were up 5 cents, and wheat was up 2 cents.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures fall, corn firm ahead of USDA report

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures dropped 1.1% on Wednesday on a round of profit-taking after rallying on Tuesday, traders said. Wheat futures also were lower after some rain in the northern U.S. Plains eased some concerns about parched soils limiting the size of the crop. Corn futures...
Agricultureyouragedge.com

Kentucky Soybean, Corn, Grain Farmers Host Environmental Tour

Farmers representing the Kentucky Soybean Board and Association, Kentucky Corn Growers, and the Kentucky Small Grain Growers Association hosted a two-day “show and tell” farm tour for guests from the Kentucky Cabinet for Energy and the Environment this week. Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman was accompanied by Deputy Secretary John Lyons,...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybeans, Wheat Lower, Corn Narrowly Mixed

Corn is narrowly mixed on old-crop, 9 cents to 11 cents lower on new-crop, soybeans are 27 cents to 29 cents lower, and wheat is 8 cents to 27 cents lower. Corn trade is narrowly mixed on July, and 9 cents to 11 cents lower on new-crop with stronger spread action and broad ag commodity selling so far with mixed moisture and forecasts along with trade getting overbought and unable to extend gains. Ethanol margins remain solid with the weekly report showing production 33,000 barrels per day higher, and stocks are up 342,000.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Volatile, Nervous Trade Sends Corn, Soybeans Higher

Tuesday was no exception to the wide-ranging, volatile trade we have seen of late. The mostly hot and dry pattern forecast to expand in the western Midwest and Northern Plains through the third week in June has driven values sharply higher on soybeans, while new-crop corn finished only with decent gains.