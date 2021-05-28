Ohio Corn, Soybean, Wheat: Enterprise Budgets – Projected Returns for 2021
What a difference a year makes! The crop margin outlook for this year is decidedly different from where we were last year at this time. Factors affecting both supply and demand have driven commodity crop prices much higher over the last 12 months and the result is a positive margin outlook for 2021 commodity crops. In spite of higher fertilizer, fuel and insurance costs among others, there is a good profit outlook for 2021.agfax.com