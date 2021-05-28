Why the U.S. has so many Chinatowns
There are more than 50 Chinatowns spread across the United States. On the surface, they are vibrant cities within a city like in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and Boston, bustling with tourists and natives. Chinatowns weren't always the tourist hubs we know them to be today. What most visitors see is just one side of their longstanding history as a cultural tourist attraction, but transforming an ethnic neighborhood into a destination wasn't without its challenges.www.cnbc.com