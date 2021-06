(Kitco News) - In their latest commodities note, Commerzbank Commodities Analyst Carsten Fritsch said that ETF flow will play a big part in the trajectory of gold prices. He said "In our opinion, how ETF investors behave will largely determine the path that gold takes this time. If they also choose to sell, gold is likely to continue on its downward trajectory. In this case, the possibility of it hitting its March low of $1,680 cannot be ruled out. If ETF investors view the lower price level as a buying opportunity."