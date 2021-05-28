The Beat Cop’s Guide to emoji cookies and kosher sausage
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in some cookies in the shape of emojis from Schlegl’s Bakery & Cafe in Lincolnwood. Later on, the Lieutenant reviewed the Romanian Kosher Sausage Co., which can be found in the Rodgers Park neighborhood.wgnradio.com