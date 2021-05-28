Cancel
Chicago, IL

The Beat Cop’s Guide to emoji cookies and kosher sausage

wgnradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in some cookies in the shape of emojis from Schlegl’s Bakery & Cafe in Lincolnwood. Later on, the Lieutenant reviewed the Romanian Kosher Sausage Co., which can be found in the Rodgers Park neighborhood.

wgnradio.com
Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Californiacalories

Top Dessert Spots in Chicago

When I recommend a new restaurant, I always make sure to remind people to save room for dessert. Since dessert really should not be an everyday indulgence, it is important that when you do decide to indulge, you want to make it count. Though some people may argue that there is no such thing as a bad dessert, there are some desserts that are just far better than others. Rather than add a few inches to your waistline trying to find which dessert spots in Chicago are the standouts, I have done my share of taste testing and narrowed it down for you. Read on to learn about the top dessert spots in Chicago.
Chicago, ILKGO

Sushi To-Go: Master Chef Kaze Chan develops TOGO-makase during pandemic

CHICAGO -- Sushi-san is one of Chicagos premiere Japanese restaurants and home to the citys most esteemed master sushi chef, Kaze Chan. "Were thankful every day that we get to work with Master Chef Kaze-son," said Sushi-san partner Amarit Dulyapaibul. "You'd be hard-pressed to find a sushi restaurant in Chicago or a sushi chef in Chicago that hasn't been in some way informed or trained directly by Kaze."
Chicago, ILswiowanewssource.com

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Chicago, ILTime Out Global

Get Growing! Expo

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Has all that time at home over the last year got you thinking more about starting a garden? Whether you're working your way up to a green thumb or you're already a seasoned gardener, you'll find all sorts of tips and tricks at the multi-weekend Get Growing! Expo, which features a bounty of free classes, workshops and other educational events meant to help your garden (and plant knowledge) thrive. Swing by each weekend to learn about how to plant a veggie garden, build your own terrarium and more—plus, you can shop greenery from Plant Truck Chicago.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Drum show draws musicians, merchants to Kane County Fairgrounds

There’s a little drummer in almost everyone, said Rob Cook, host of a Chicago-area drum show for three decades. “There are people that are born drummers and don’t let it out,” said Cook, 70, of Michigan. The Kane County Fairgrounds hosted the 30th annual Chicago Drum Show this past Saturday...
Chicago, ILshorelinemedia.net

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Chicago, ILurbanmatter.com

Where You Can Celebrate National Pizza Party Day in Chicago This Year

There’s an entire day dedicated to pizza parties? Like, c’mon. This is itching every single one of my elementary school sensibilities to the highest degree. May 21st in Chicago, some of the city’s most recognizable pizza spots are flexing their gabagool guns and boasting some of the best pizza pies they have to offer. Chicago is known as a pizza town, with signature deep dish pizza’s to tourists and the beautiful delicacy that is the square-cut tavern pie true Chicagoans brag about, there’s no shortage of good pizza in town. Here are some of the restaurants and bars around the city celebrating a little extra this year for National Pizza Party Day.
Oak Brook, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

'Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel' exhibit tours to Oak Brook

Art, faith and commerce all combine in "Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," which opens Wednesday at Oakbrook Center. Shoppers who may have previously visited the Sears in the Oak Brook shopping mall can now instead marvel at reproductions of 33 Biblical story frescos created during the height of the Italian Renaissance.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Afternoon Edition: May 17, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight the low will be around 58. Tomorrow rain is expected with a high near 68.
Chicago, ILbloomberglaw.com

Cooley Bets on the Midwest Venture Scene with New Chicago Office

Cooley’s official launch of a 10-partner Chicago outpost on Monday is a culmination of what firm vice chair Mike Lincoln said was a decade of scoping out the Midwestern venture capital scene, which he believes can support the firm’s full-service office ambitions. Bloomberg Law reported last month Cooley was poised...
Chicago, ILPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4: Recreating the Chicago War Zone in Episode 5

Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” streaming on Hulu, finds rebel leader June (Elisabeth Moss) on the run and striking back against tyrannical Gilead. Going northeast with other handmaids in search of the resistance movement, Mayday, she plotted her revenge at a safehouse farm. Then, after being captured and returning to Gilead, June and Janine (Madeline Brewer) escaped to the Chicago war zone to join the resistance in last week’s Episode 5 (“Chicago”).