Book Review: This Was Toscanini — The Maestro, My Father, and Me

In the proverbial house fire from which you can rescue just one item, many of us know what we’d choose: photo albums, love letters. For me, it’s always been my ring binder of recipes. But why? Like a beloved relative one never gets around to visiting, it is unkempt, neglected, a source of shame. Theoretically, its glue-stained pages contain all the recipes I could ever need: old favorites (sausage pasta from a supermarket card), holiday souvenirs (Irish seaweed pudding), a superlative fish pie. Yet I never cook from it. My real cookbooks are more tempting, with their beautifully styled enticements to try bottarga spaghetti or greengage sorbet. The rotation of easy meals that I make rarely changes, and there’s never enough time to launch into Georgian dumplings. Since I filed away instructions for making Colombian oat milk, the Internet was invented; my bookshelves contain innumerable foolproof bread recipes, so why would I trust this one?