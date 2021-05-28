Cancel
Book Review: This Was Toscanini — The Maestro, My Father, and Me

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new and expanded edition of a book first published 58 years ago about a man said to have been the world’s greatest conductor shows why the myth took hold and why it remains unchallenged. Arturo Toscanini was unique. A musician of genius, including a photographic memory, Toscanini could boast...

