Minneapolis, MN

Partial collapse at Minneapolis coffee shop sends bricks, awning crashing to ground

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 18 days ago
Sisters Sludge, Facebook

A Minneapolis coffee shop is picking up the pieces after a partial collapse at its building sent bricks and part of its awning crashing to the ground.

The incident happened Thursday at Sisters Sludge Coffee and Wine Bar at 3746 23rd Ave. S. in the Standish neighborhood of south Minneapolis.

"We had part of the outside building collapse today so we are closed for today and tomorrow," the coffee shop said on its Facebook page.

In a comment, the business also revealed that one of its customers sustained cuts and bruises in the incident, while no employees were harmed.

Sisters Sludge was previously located at 46th and Bloomington in the Northrop neighborhood, but had to find a new home after being told in 2017 that the building they'd occupied for more than 20 years was being sold.

The coffee shop is run by triplets Maggie Morris-Gronlund, Judy Morris-Meyer, and Katie Morris-Buch.

