What Is a Clove of Garlic?
When a recipe calls for fresh garlic, it typically lists the number of cloves you should use. But what, precisely, is a clove of garlic? Let's dive into the details. For starters, fresh garlic is normally sold in heads, which are bulb-like and covered in whiteish papery skin. Remove the outer papery layer, and you’ll see that one bulb is made up of many individual lobes that are also covered in papery skin. Each of these lobes is called a clove of garlic. You can break off individual cloves from the stem to cook with them, leaving the rest of the head intact for later use.www.foodnetwork.com