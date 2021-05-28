What Is a Clove of Garlic?

We got a surprise visit from Gordon and Candii Dana last week. You know Gordon as “The Garlic Guy” from Three D Ranch. They came by to tell us that it is time for them to come to the market for just this one week to sell garlic scapes. A scape is the stalk that grows from the bulbs of hardneck garlic plants. If left on the plant it would eventually form a flower. Harvesting scapes is an integral part of garlic farming because if they are not cut off, the plant expends its energy trying to grow its stem and flower leaving the bulb small and flavorless.