Avalanche See Major Impact From Ryan Graves in Blues Series Sweep

When examining the greatness of Ryan O’Reilly‘s season as a St. Louis Blue, you have to pick your moments. Was it the moment that he slid the puck into an empty net for his third goal of the day, giving the Blues a much-needed 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche? Or was it the moment in that same April game against the Avs where he basically willed himself to a goal — a timely goal that helped bring the reeling Blues back from a 1-0 deficit in that nationally televised game.