An absolute blockbuster of a story hit social media last week when The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that WWE executive, Nick Khan was in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling about a potential exclusive working agreement between the two organizations. The Vince McMahon philosophy for the vast majority of his tenure as the owner of the Titan Sports brand for the past 40 years was to focus on the WWE without much acknowledgement of any other competitors. Of course, the winners write the history books, and after those previous competitors are out of business, McMahon will not only recognize, but also market the legacy associated with it. The prime example being the WWE Network, the streaming platform that just sold its right to Peacock in for a five-year deal worth an estimated $1 billion dollars, a contract that the previously mentioned Khan helped get done.