Northeast Alabama Cotton: Many Early Fields Need Replanting

By Eddie McGriff, Alabama Cooperative Extension Agent
agfax.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConditions were favorable (warm soil temperatures and good soil moisture) to plant cotton in Northeast Alabama in late April this year. Unfortunately, those conditions rapidly deteriorated when May came. Cold weather set in the first week of May which plunged soil temperatures into the 50s. Then 4-5 inches of rains followed with several nights with temperatures in the 40s in the second week of May.

