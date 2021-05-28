Cancel
Minnesota State

I-94 closed westbound after semi crashes, spills its load

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
 19 days ago
Interstate 94 is closed westbound in west-central Minnesota after a semi-trailer crashed on Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol's Jesse Grabow says the closure is in place at exit 38, for Rothsay in Otter Tail County.

The truck and trailer lost its load, blocking the westbound lanes. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

There are no injuries in the incident, with westbound traffic being routed off the freeway at exit 38.

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

