Little Food and Water for Congolese Fleeing Volcano

Abidjan (Agenzia Fides) - "The West African sub-region is unfortunately becoming the bastion of terrorism in Africa. A situation that is becoming increasingly worrying", writes to Agenzia Fides Fr. Donald Zagore, Ivorian theologian of the Society for African Missions, expressing all his concern and alarm for the situation in the area. The conflict between government forces and armed groups linked to Isis and al-Qaeda in the western part of the Sahel has devastated much of the region over the past decade, triggering a significant humanitarian crisis. According to data from the Armed Conflict and Location Event Data Project, nearly 7,000 people died due to the worsening of fighting last year. And, according to what was published by the United Nations, the continuing violence has led to the internal displacement of over two million people. Father Zagore notes: "Displaced persons and deaths are increasing. Whole populations living in conditions of total precariousness can no longer take it - insists the missionary -. Almost permanent political instability, violation of democratic values, large-scale corruption, increasingly accentuated poverty, the rise to power of the drug cartels and clandestine gold, which contribute enormously to the financing of terrorism, are aggravating the social, political and economic conditions in this part of Africa".