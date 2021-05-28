Cancel
Africa

Little Food and Water for Congolese Fleeing Volcano

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 19 days ago

SAKE, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -Families fleeing a volcano eruption in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo said on Friday they were struggling to find enough food and water as the United Nations called for aid and warned about the risk of cholera. At least 31 people died when Mount...

www.usnews.com
#Volcano#Reuters#The United Nations#Unicef#U N#Ovg#Rwandan
News Break
Earthquakes
Place
Africa
Advocacywfp.org

WFP provides food to thousands displaced from Goma after Volcano eruption

WFP and partners have so far delivered food to some 43,000 displaced people in Sake, Minova and Rutshuru, towns close to Goma that have seen an influx of people fleeing their homes. Thousands of displaced people remain scattered across the region amid warnings of further eruptions. Those who have had to flee their homes have been receiving 10-day rations of flour, pulses, oil and salt.
Africaunmultimedia.org

DRC / VOLCANO ERUPTION DISPLACED PERSONS

Hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are in need of urgent assistance. Majority are seeking shelter in towns and villages where living conditions are dire particularly for the most vulnerable: women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities. UNHCR.
Environmentnewpaper24.com

1000’s flee Goma in DRC after Nyiragongo volcano erupts, sparking panic – NEWPAPER24

1000’s flee Goma in DRC after Nyiragongo volcano erupts, sparking panic. 1000’s have fled a volcanic eruption within the Democratic Republic of Congo, however the flaming lava from Mount Nyiragongo appeared to have come to a halt on the outskirts of Goma metropolis early Sunday.The molten rock, which the eruption had despatched near Goma airport on the shores of Lake Kivu, nonetheless appeared unstable, however had come to a standstill within the suburbs of the jap metropolis. A couple of dozen earth tremors had been felt within the early hours.“Individuals are starting to return to their properties. The state of affairs…
Homelessapanews.net

Congolese displaced by volcano moved to new Rwanda settlement

Rwandan Government in collaboration with the UN Refugees Agency has relocated 120 displaced people who fled volcanic eruption in the northern Democratic Republic of the Congo and crossed into neighbouring Rwanda from cross-border regions to a new camp of Kijote located a few miles away, an official source confirmed Tuesday to APA in Kigali.
Africanewsbrig.com

The Ugandan rebels working with IS in DR Congo

The eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo has long been a cradle of rebel activity, often the spill-over of conflict in neighbouring Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda. Among the most notorious groups now operating there is Uganda’s Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). The Islamist militant outfit was formed in the...
Africafides.org

AFRICA - Terrorism and violence: unsustainable situation in West African countries

Abidjan (Agenzia Fides) - "The West African sub-region is unfortunately becoming the bastion of terrorism in Africa. A situation that is becoming increasingly worrying", writes to Agenzia Fides Fr. Donald Zagore, Ivorian theologian of the Society for African Missions, expressing all his concern and alarm for the situation in the area. The conflict between government forces and armed groups linked to Isis and al-Qaeda in the western part of the Sahel has devastated much of the region over the past decade, triggering a significant humanitarian crisis. According to data from the Armed Conflict and Location Event Data Project, nearly 7,000 people died due to the worsening of fighting last year. And, according to what was published by the United Nations, the continuing violence has led to the internal displacement of over two million people. Father Zagore notes: "Displaced persons and deaths are increasing. Whole populations living in conditions of total precariousness can no longer take it - insists the missionary -. Almost permanent political instability, violation of democratic values, large-scale corruption, increasingly accentuated poverty, the rise to power of the drug cartels and clandestine gold, which contribute enormously to the financing of terrorism, are aggravating the social, political and economic conditions in this part of Africa".
Sex Crimeskfgo.com

Dance helps Congo’s rape survivors cope with trauma

BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – It was the silence of the traumatised young women she saw before her that convinced dance teacher Amina Lusambo she must do something to help. So she set up dance sessions for rape survivors at a rehabilitation centre attached to Panzi Hospital in...
Africaclubofmozambique.com

Mozambique: UNHCR ‘seriously concerned’ about civilian safety in Cabo Delgado

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is “seriously concerned” about the safety of civilians in northern Mozambique, where the “armed conflict and insecurity” in Palma “continue to displace thousands of people,” the organisation said on Friday. The UN agency noted that, “two and a half months after a...
EnvironmentInter Press Service

Scream of the World: Volcanos and Earthquakes

STOCKHOLM / ROME, Jun 9 2021 (IPS) - In February the killing of the Italian ambassador, Luca Attanasio, in the vicinity of the Virunga National Park in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, did for a short while put the global spotlight on this troubled area, where warfare, poverty and general insecurity generate immense human suffering.
Politicsdallassun.com

Jaishankar calls on Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

Nairobi [Kenya], June 14 (ANI): During his three-day visit in Kenya, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and discussed bilateral cooperation and defence partnership. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that he handed over a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that India...
Militarynewagebd.net

2 Mali soldiers killed in suspected jihadist ambush

Two soldiers have been killed in an ambush by suspected jihadists and eight United Nations troops wounded by a landmine in conflict-riven Mali, military and UN sources said on Sunday. ‘Two of our men were killed by terrorists on Saturday night in an attack on one of our checkpoints, 60...
Food & Drinksclubofmozambique.com

Mozambique: Cabo Delgado, Nampula & Niassa Humanitarian Snapshot – May 2021

Thousands of people continued to flee Palma each week in May 2021, with displacement from the district nearly doubling from the end of April (31,400 people) to the end of May (nearly 64,000 people), according to the latest figures from IOM/DTM. In addition to those who fled through dangerous and difficult routes inside Mozambique -both by road and sea- in search of safety, almost 3,800 people tried to seek asylum in Tanzania but were forcibly returned to Mozambique through the Negomano border point in May, according to Mozambican border authorities and UNHCR.
Worldunmultimedia.org

UN / SYRIA HOSPITAL

3. SOUNDBITE (English) Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, United Nations:. “Geir Pedersen, the Special Envoy for Syria, strongly condemned the attack on Al-Shifaa hospital in Afrin city in northern Syria, which resulted in the killing and injuring of civilians, including medical personnel, and the destruction of parts of the hospital. He said that such appalling attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, including healthcare facilities and workers, are unacceptable and must cease. All parties must fully comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and civilian objects. He added that this attack and the continuing violence once again underscore the importance of putting in place a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and a renewed effort to make progress in the implementation of Security Council resolution 2254.”