Recipes and Products for an Unforgettable Afternoon Tea

The next time your belly grumbles at about 3 p.m. and you know you’ll need a snack to tide you over till dinnertime, don’t just grab any old pack of crackers from the cupboard (or your desk drawer or the office vending machine). Instead, why not enjoy a little break, complete with delicious snacks and a nice cup of tea? While most Americans do not make a habit of sitting down for afternoon tea, we can’t help but think now — when many of us are craving in-person conversations with friends more than ever — is the perfect time.