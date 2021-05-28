Carbon Capture and Storage (CSS) Market (2021-2025) | Target APAC Aggressively to Secure Long-term Growth in Carbon Capture and Storage Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Refrigeration Oil Market was valued at USD 10.28 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.63 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%. The global refrigeration oil market is majorly driven by the growing demand for consumer appliances such refrigerators and air conditioners. The technological advancements and changing lifestyles across the globe is an important factor positively influencing the refrigeration oil market growth. The other major drivers of the global refrigeration oil market include the high demand for refrigeration systems from food and pharmaceutical industries to increase the shelf life of the products. However, the limitation on the use of fluorocarbons due to the ozone depletion caused by them is a challenge to market growth. Nevertheless, the research and developments prevailing in the market are likely to drive the market growth refrigeration oil market. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Building Technology Office (BTO), a part of the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, developed research and development (R&D) opportunities for next-generation low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants. In 2014, the North American countries of United States, Canada, and Mexico proposed a revision to the Montreal Protocol to reduce production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbon by 85% during the period of 2016-2035 for Non-A5 (developed) countries. Furthermore, It is stated in the proposal of the A5 (developing) countries would reduce the production and consumption of HFC by 85% during the later years of 2025-2045. Moreover, in 2013, the European F-gas legislation was issued, which may help to reduce hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) consumption by 79% over the period 2016–2030. In June 2016, the Australian Federal Government announced that it would deliver an 85% phase-down of HFCs. Greg Hunt, then Environment Minister, stated that the phase-down would contribute to around 80 million tons to Australia’s 2030 emissions reduction target. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ruling has legalized the use of hydrocarbon propane, isobutene, and a chemical named R-441A as a substitute for refrigerants, which is fueling the market for refrigeration oil market.