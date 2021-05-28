Cancel
Sex Crimes

Charges: Red Lake man used force to sexually abuse victim

By Melissa Turtinen
A 37-year-old man is accused of using force to sexually abuse someone on the Red Lake Indian Reservation last summer.

Descart Austin Begay Jr. was arrested Wednesday and appeared in federal court Thursday, with the U.S. Attorney's Office saying he "knowingly engaged in a sexual act with an individual by using force, threatening, and placing the individual in fear."

The incident occurred on July 3, 2020. He is charged with one count of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of sexual abuse.

The Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan B. Gilead is prosecuting the case.

