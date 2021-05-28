A 761-Square-Foot Restored Carriage House Is a Gorgeous Slice of History
Name: Holly Mellis, husband, youngest child, dog, two cats. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: We retired to the beautiful Rivermont historic district of Lynchburg, Virginia. We fell in love with the wide central avenue, colorful turn-of-the-century mansions, wrought iron fences, and flowering trees. We bought a turn-of-the-century Victorian property with a main house, a carriage house, and a tiny chapel. The 128-year-old carriage house was in very poor condition due to decades of neglect.www.apartmenttherapy.com