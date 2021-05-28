A Tour of Toronto, Safe and Distanced in Photos and Video
With vaccines rolling out, the warm weather arriving, and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel it’s time to start thinking about getting out and about again. Ontario is making plans to open up in the coming weeks and when the time does come to choose a tour of Toronto, you are going to want to have a safe and worry-free time in the city. This is a tour we took with our guide Varol of ToursByLocals, that was socially distanced, safe, and didn’t put anyone in “germ’s way.”theplanetd.com