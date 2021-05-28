A Tour of Toronto, Safe and Distanced in Photos and Video

There’s been a fair bit of controversy around lighting up things in Ontario in Montreal Canadiens colo(u)rs; the Canadiens are the last remaining based-in-Canada team in the NHL playoffs, but they’re also a longstanding rival of the Toronto Maple Leafs (and just beat them in the first round). So that led to pushback when the federally owned-and-operated CN Tower was lit in Canadiens colors, including from Toronto mayor John Tory, who declared that the Toronto city sign would remain in white and blue (Leafs colors). The new and fun version of this controversy comes from Niagara Falls being lit in Canadiens colors Saturday and Sunday, which hasn’t seen as much Leafs’ pushback, but did see a surprising claim from the Russian consulate in Toronto that it was really about them (Saturday was also Russia Day):