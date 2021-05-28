‘Paid in Exposure’ Podcast Host Holds Event for Minority Photographers
Paid in Exposure podcast co-host Gavin Boulware was born with albinism, a genetic condition in which there is little to no color in the skin and hair. As a kid, it was an insecurity for him, but throughout his adult life, he has figured out ways to overcome the obstacles presented by looking different than most. Now, he embraces being unique in a crowd, and has used his extroverted nature to give a platform to minority photographers.qcnerve.com