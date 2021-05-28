Cancel
‘Paid in Exposure’ Podcast Host Holds Event for Minority Photographers

By Annie McGowan
qcnerve.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaid in Exposure podcast co-host Gavin Boulware was born with albinism, a genetic condition in which there is little to no color in the skin and hair. As a kid, it was an insecurity for him, but throughout his adult life, he has figured out ways to overcome the obstacles presented by looking different than most. Now, he embraces being unique in a crowd, and has used his extroverted nature to give a platform to minority photographers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#The Arts#The United Nations#Black Photographers
