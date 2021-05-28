‘Paid in Exposure’ Podcast Host Holds Event for Minority Photographers

On 14 May, the Whitney Museum of American Art launched the first episode of Artists Among Us, a five-part podcast series exploring David Hammons’s Whitney-commissioned public sculpture, Day’s End. The podcast’s host is the artist Carrie Mae Weems. As Weems tells us in the first episode, the podcast is about far more than Hammons’s work, exploring the history of New York’s Meatpacking District, the famous piers on the Hudson River, and the short-lived Gordon Matta-Clark work Day’s End, cut into Pier 52, to which Hammons’s project is a ghostly memorial. It explores, Weems says, “the fascinating ways that his sculpture invites us to reflect on the past of this site—who lived there, who worked there, and then, how it all changed”.