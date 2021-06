Bear Lake Memorial Hospital is very excited to have Dr. Richins join the Most Caring Hospital on Earth. He will be providing all aspects of Family Practice care, including seeing patients in clinic, caring for patients admitted to our hospital, and treating individuals in our emergency department. Dr. Richins is also excited about this opportunity, stating “coming to BLMH is a blessing for our family. Our hope is to make this place our home. A place where our family gathers for years to come.”