Detroit, MI

Rare George Harrison concert footage from Olympia Stadium surfaces online

Macomb Daily
 18 days ago

A piece of Detroit rock concert history has surfaced online this week. Nearly 28 minutes of the late George Harrison's afternoon concert from Dec. 4, 1974, at Olympia Stadium has been posted on YouTube, featuring all or part of a dozen songs from the show -- including a take on the Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" and "Something" as well as solo solo songs by band members Billy Preston and Tom Scott.

