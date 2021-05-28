Disruption is a danger to workforce well-being and productivity

The coronavirus pandemic pushed many into working from home, which also blurred the lines between work time and free time. The World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus says, “Teleworking has become the norm in many industries… No job is worth the risk of stroke or heart disease. Governments, employers, and workers need to work together to agree on limits to protect the health of workers.” This comes after a study found work-related stress from overwork now kills 745,000 people per year. This all adds to the idea that time off from work is not a perk, but a necessity for both physical and mental health. At the start of the pandemic, researchers from Finland’s Tampere University found that regular sustained vacation time is key to basic mental health, and that time off must meet certain criteria, including truly unplugging from work communications. In addition, researchers say that traveling often helps people detach from work–so now that health experts say it’s safer to travel (in certain instances) maybe it’s time to make up for some lost time far, far away from your work responsibilities. (Yahoo)