When someone that you care about has passed away, it can sometimes be difficult to see yourself getting through this moment, and then the next. Finding ways to actively manage your grief can be difficult. It is important to remember that, for the most part, any feelings of despair and even anger are entirely normal. To help yourself continue with daily life, even in the days and weeks following your loved one’s passing, you can look into ways to try and manage your grief at a level that still allows you to function.