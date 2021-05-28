Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

CLASS ACT: Maurice Green, Captain Shreve High School

KSLA
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrees and powerlines are down across northwest Louisiana following early morning storms on Friday, May 28. Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Friday, May 28, just after 3:30 p.m. Body found in duck pond on E. Kings Highway identified. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A body...

www.ksla.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Roemer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Act#Susla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
KEEL Radio

Shooting Claims Life of 15-Year-Old in Shreveport

Violence in Shreveport over the weekend claims the life of a teenager. But that was not the only violent episode from the weekend. A 15-year-old boy was walking in Queensborough with some friends at about 1A.M. Sunday morning when a silver car pulled up and someone in that car got out and opened fire. This happened on Portland. The car sped away. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Antonio Roberson of Shreveport.
Louisiana StateBeaumont Enterprise

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Benton, LAPosted by
K945

It’s High School Graduation Time in Shreveport Bossier

Folks are celebrating all around our region as high school seniors get to walk on stage and get diplomas this year. That did not happen last year because of the pandemic. Most of the ceremonies are being held in outdoor stadiums this year and masks will not be required. Most...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WQUE Q93

Former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer Dies At 77

"Buddy was our loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend..." his family said in a statement. "Buddy positively impacted all who crossed his path by generously sharing his knowledge, resources, and time, regardless of station in life. His authenticity gave everyone a feeling of friendship and encouragement."
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Hidden Beach in Louisiana is a Seashell Collectors Dream

Why lie, I am so jealous of all of my friends who are making their way to Gulf Shores and to Florida's 30A right now. I am always thinking of ways to get my taste of summer all while staying in Louisiana. Have you seen gas prices lately? Although this summer may be one for the books, I am not trying to go broke just trying to fill up my gas tank.
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Sound Off: Should Louisiana Cut Off Federal Unemployment Benefits?

At KEEL News, we always want to hear your thoughts and opinions on some of the hottest topics effecting our area. But, this time, there's an added bonus. Buff City Soap in Shreveport is giving us a Soapbox for you to sound off on. Each week for the next month, we're going to give you a chance to sound off on whatever the hot button issue of the week is. And, once a week, we're going to select one lucky KEEL listener to get a gift box from Buff City Soap (valued at $25).
Shreveport, LAbossierpress.com

TWO LSUS GRADUATE STUDENTS PLACE SECOND IN LSPA POSTER SESSION

Shreveport, LA—Two LSUS Specialist in School Psychology (SSP) students, Latosha Grant and Jaycee Hallum, placed second in the Louisiana School Psychology Association (LSPA) Student Poster Session. Their submission, “A Fable of Fluency Rate,” focused on reading intervention research conducted during the School of R.O.C.K. (Reading and Organization for Cool Kids) summer program.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Louisiana man, 78, arrested in decades-old murder case out of Missouri

FRANKLIN, La. - An elderly man was arrested in south Louisiana this week after investigators say he implicated himself in a murder that happened over 36 years ago. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree murder out of Camden County, Missouri. The charges relate to the 1984 killing of Diana Lukosius, which prosecutors referred to as "the most infamous crime in Camden County" when announcing the breakthrough.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – A former correctional officer with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Detention Center 1, in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced in federal court for violating the civil rights of three inmates in his custody.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...