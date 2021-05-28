I'll need some tequila to forget this commercial
Let’s be clear on one thing: I have never kept up with the Kardashians. At least not actively. Even though I’ve only managed to stomach 20 minutes of the reality TV show that lasted for two decades, I know too much about the family and their drama. Every time I tap open Facebook, there’s another article about one of the Kardashians or Jenners. My brain is full of information about Kylie Jenner’s lip controversy, Kimye’s relationship/divorce and Khloe Kardashian’s infamous leaked untouched photo.www.mankatofreepress.com