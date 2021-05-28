I'll need some tequila to forget this commercial

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end, the famous family revealed a few secrets during an interview with Andy Cohen during a reunion show. With no questions off limits, Cohen asked the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, which one of her kids is the easiest to deal with and which one is the hardest, and she didn't hold back. As a response, Jenner said that her oldest child Kourtney Kardashian was the most difficult, while one of her youngest, Kendall Jenner, was the easiest.