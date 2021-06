Rauw Alejandro has the biggest Latin song in the world right now. “Todo De Ti,” which translates in English to “All of You,” has spent the past month at No. 2 on Spotify's Global 200 chart, just behind Olivia Rodrigo. And the retro music video for the funky love song has taken off with similar ardor—it has over 170 million views on YouTube and there’s an entire movement on TikTok based around the song. In the video, Alejandro engages in a dance battle with his own alter ego at a roller rink. One version of Alejandro, clad in a black leather jacket, pops-and-locks, while the other spins in circles on skates. There’s a fluidity in his movements as he seamlessly switches between the two personas, flashing his megawatt smile on both. The world wants all of this modern-day song-and-dance man, and Alejandro is giving us just that.