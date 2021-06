If you think the dealer lots around town are looking empty, you’re not imagining things…. New research conducted by Cox Automotive confirms what we already suspected: the number of new cars for sale in the United States is rapidly shrinking. According to Cox, toward the end of May there were only 1.78 million unsold new vehicles in the country. Compare that to the same point in April, where 2.24 million unsold new cars were on the market, and you start to get a better idea of what’s going on. Fewer new vehicles are available and demand is still strong, which isn’t a great situation for consumers.