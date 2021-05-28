Stream It or Skip It: ‘Eden’ on Netflix, Offering Hope for Humanity in a Bleak, Dystopian Future

We throw around the word “twee” a lot when it comes to TV shows that revel in their own preciousness. The ur-example of this was Pushing Daisies, which likely would have run for many seasons these days, but was probably a little too precious for ABC in 2007. But so many more shows have come out during the era of Peak TV that something like Sweet Tooth doesn’t even feel that bad, despite the presence of a 10-year-old with antlers and cuddly deer ears. But, surprisingly, the show balances the preciousness-drama line well. Read on for more.