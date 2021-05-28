Cancel
Stream It or Skip It: ‘Eden’ on Netflix, Offering Hope for Humanity in a Bleak, Dystopian Future

By Brittany Vincent
Decider
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the dystopian sci-fi world of Eden, humans vanished over 1,000 years before the time the show takes place. What’s left are clusters of robot settlements filled with mechanized workers that grow and harvest apples. One day, a pair of robots happen upon a human baby named Sara (Ruby Rose Turner). The workers, A37 (Rosario Dawson) and E92 (David Tennant), take it upon themselves to care for the infant, despite their preconceived notions about humanity and the rules of Eden Three, which forbid them from caring for the tiny human.

