Danbury Public Schools has been recognized as a 2021 “Best Communities for Music Education School District” for its commitment to and support of music education for the third year in a row. The National Association of Music Merchants recently released a list of 686 school districts nationwide, recognized as 2021 Best Communities for Music Education. Danbury was one of 23 districts in Connecticut to receive this distinction. Superintendent Dr. Sal Pascarella says music education is an important part of students’ learning experience, and the City is fortunate to have generous community partners who continue to provide the funding needed for instruments and education. He added that Jill Russell-Benner, the DPS K-8 music department head, has been a tremendous asset in serving as the liaison between schools and nonprofit organizations.