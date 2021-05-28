Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Showers and Storms Ahead of the Weekend

foxlexington.com
 18 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) -Good morning! It is Friday in the commonwealth and temps are fairly warm, waking up warm in the upper 60′s across the region. I am sure some are noticing more clouds than others so far, and some are even getting the first taste of showers for the day. Furthermore, we will see showers and storms roll through the day as an area of low pressure passes by. These storms will be scattered, and the day won’t be a complete washout, but you may want to keep an umbrella handy in case you get lucky. Rain is a good thing though and it will significantly decrease the pollen levels that we so desperately need. The best chance for more widespread showers will come this afternoon, and highs will top out in the mid 70′s.

foxlexington.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Rain Is A Good Thing#Wdky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lexington, KYWKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Summer Surge Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are quickly transitioning into a whole new world of weather out there this week as summertime temps slowly build across the region. Scattered storms are acting as the warm up act (Get it? Warm up act ) to the summer surge. Those scattered storms are...
Lexington, KYfoxlexington.com

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter conditions with warmer temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – The first part of the week will feature plenty of wet weather. The rest of the week has all the warmth. Rounds of showers & thunderstorms will move through the region during the first part of the week. The setup will bring in some much warmer air. The wettest parts could include some decent rainfall in some areas. Especially, in some of the western counties.
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Lexington daily weather forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lexington: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;